WATCH: Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary depicts their fairytale love story

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding has been captured as a documentary by Netflix. Today, the streaming platforms shared a glimpse of video inside their fairy tale like a wedding. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, it shows the actress and filmmaker speaking their heart out about each other & they look completely head over heels in love. Perfect matches are made in heaven, and Nayanthara's love story with actor-director Vignesh Shivan is one such and this documentary will capture the same. In the video, Vignesh says 'Nayanthara is beautiful inside and out'. We can't get over their aww-worthy chemistry and mushy romance, it's total goals and pure romance. In the project, fans will get to see Nayanthara and Vignesh's love story, which eventually culminated in a beautiful wedding. The details of the documentary premiere will be announced soon. Watch Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding glimpse video by Netflix here:





On July 21, Netflix announced that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story and wedding documentary will be out on their platform soon. Sharing the pre-wedding photoshoot pictures featuring the couple, the OTT platform wrote, "These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars. BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY’RE coming to Netflix. it’s beyond a fairy tale!! According to reports, the couple roped in director Gautham Menon to helm the documentary. It is said that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan cracked a deal worth several crores with Netflix.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. Their wedding took place at Sheraton Park, Mahabalipuram, in the presence of friends and family members.

For unversed, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love with the sets of their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. While he directed the film, she starred as the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The director turned writer and also penned a song dedicated to her in the film, 'Thangamey', which he calls her in real life too. Thangamey means gold and he also calls her Kanmani, which means darling.

