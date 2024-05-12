WATCH: Nayanthara dances with son on flight; hubby Vignesh shares her goofy moments with Uyir and Ulagam on Mother’s Day
On Mother’s Day, see how celebrities chose to remember their moms and celebrated the day with heartwarming messages.
Mother’s Day 2024 is here and the wishes have been pouring in for mothers across the globe. Although a day isn’t simply enough to celebrate all that they do for us, May 12th marks the date of acknowledgement for their sacrifices and hardships in making our lives better.
From Nayanthara, Naga Chaitanya to Mohanlal, here’s how celebs are celebrating the day.
Mother’s Day 2024 wishes
Nayanthara’s unseen videos with twin boys
Sharing an adorable video on social media, Vignesh Shivan captured some of Nayanthara’s most memorable moments with her twin boys Uyir and Ulag. In the video, the Jawan actress could be seen spending some quality time with her goofy one-year-olds, from on-flight entertainment to playful, endearing exchanges.
Mohanlal shares vintage black and white picture with mom
Turning the clock back ages ago, Malayalam actor and superstar Mohanlal shared a lovely black and white childhood picture with his mother. Sharing the picture on his social media, he wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day (heart emoji)”.
Trisha Krishnan’s childhood PIC with mother
Trisha Krishnan shared some unseen throwback photos with her mother from her childhood, which included a cute baby picture of the actress in a frock and a photo of her with her pet dog. In her caption, she stressed how every minute, every hour, and every day spent with her mom was cherished.
Naga Chaitanya’s lovely PIC with mom Lakshmi Daggubati
Sharing an unseen picture of himself with his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya chose to say less as the picture spoke a thousand words.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s Mother’s Day wishes
Varun Tej shared a lovely picture with his mother as he wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Amma! (heart emoji)”
Lavanya Tripathi took to Instagram to thank all the lovely mothers in her life. Further adding, she explained what it means to be a ‘Maa’. Check out her post to read what she had to say!
