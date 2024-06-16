WATCH: Nayanthara exudes elegance in polka dot saree and sleeveless blouse as she attends friend’s wedding with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have embodied what it means to be a power couple in the film industry. From establishing businesses together to attending events together, Nayanthara and Vignesh have always been there for each other.

Even recently, the couple was seen attending a supposed friend’s wedding ceremony. In a video that has surfaced online, Nayanthara and Vignesh could be seen in good spirits, interacting with the bride and the groom.

Nayanthara kept her ensemble simple with a traditional dark blue polka dot saree with Vignesh in a casual pink shirt. The actress made a breathtaking appearance in the polka dot saree which she paired with a sleeveless blouse. She redefined elegance with her minimalistic look and proved she could any day ace the most basic style with elan.

VIDEO of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from a wedding ceremony

Along with the actress and her husband, their twin kids Uyir and Ulag also made their presence felt with their cute outfits.

Nayanthara’s adorable Father’s Day wish for Vignesh Shivan

If you have even remotely followed Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s social media posts over the years, you can probably tell that the two have immense love and respect for each other.

Today, on Father’s Day, Nayanthara shared a video on her Instagram, capturing Vignesh’s cutest moments with their kids Uyir and Ulag.

In her caption to the post, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the Bessssssttt Appa in the world. Our whole world revolves around you, you are our everything.”

Further speaking on behalf of her kids, Nayanthara wrote, “Your unconditional love for us and all that you do means everything. We are blessed to be yours.”

Vignesh Shivan reacted to Nayanthara’s post on his Instagram, reposting the video with the caption, “This part of my life is called Happiness”.

Moving aside from the wholesomeness, let us also look at what Nayanthara and Vignesh are up to in their film careers.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming projects

Nayanthara will next be seen in the film The Test, starring Siddharth, R. Madhavan, and Meera Jasmine in the lead roles. It has been written and directed by S. Sashikanth who has previously worked as a producer in many notable films.

Vignesh Shivan on the other hand is currently shooting for his upcoming film Love Insurance Corporation (LIC) with Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

