WATCH: Nayanthara looks totally smitten by boyfriend Vignesh Shivan as they travel to Kochi

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are truly and madly in love with each other and their VIDEO is a proof.

Nayanthara has kept herself away from social media while her boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is super active on Instagram. He keeps treating his fans and well-wishers with stunning photos of him with lady superstar. Recently, while travelling to Kochi in their private jet for Vishu celebrations, Vignesh shared a video that sees him and Nayanthara engrossed discussing something on the latter's phone. Nayanthara's smile and that look at Vignesh show she is totally smitten by him. The two are truly and madly in love with each other and this video is proof.

The couple has been setting major relationship goals for years now. Though they never officially confirmed dating each other, Nayan and Vignesh have time and again have flaunted their love for each other in the cutest way possible. Last year, there were rumours that the couple is planning to get married soon. Reacting to the same, in an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh said, "Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now."

Meanwhile, check out their latest videos below:

On the professional front, Nizhal actress Nayanthara has collaborated with Vignesh for two projects- Netrikann and Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Besides these films, the Kollywood actress will be seen in Rajnikanth starrer Annaatthe. The film is directed by Siva and also feature Khushbu, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

