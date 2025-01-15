WATCH: Nayanthara redefines glamour with her simple look as she seeks blessings at Kodambakkam Ayyappan Temple with Vignesh Shivan on Pongal

Lady superstar Nayanthara has truly set a benchmark when it comes to managing both her professional and personal front with panache. The diva recently melted the hearts of her fans with pictures from her intimate Pongal celebrations back at home, in the company of her husband, Vignesh Shivan and their twins.

However, the diva completed the celebrations by visiting the Kodambakkam Ayyappan Temple in Chennai, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan. They entered the temple premises later in the night to avoid unnecessary crowd gatherings and were seen seeking blessings from the deity.

Watch the video here:

While Wikki opted for a complete traditional outfit consisting of a veshti and angavastram, it was Nayanthara who looked absolutely stunning in a neon-shaded suit, styled with jhumkas, a pretty braided hairdo, and minimal makeup.

Well, coming back to Nayanthara’s photo dump from her Pongal celebrations, the diva twinned with her husband and kids in white. While the couple radiated pure joy as they rang in the festivities, it was their twins Uyir and Ulag who looked cute as buttons, donning matching outfits.

Check out the photos here:

Along with the photos, the actress penned a long note, expressing heartfelt wishes and love to her fans on the special day.

Advertisement

She wrote, “Keep smiling at home... A happiness that transcends differences fills our hearts... Stay joyfully surrounded by loved ones... Let the Thai Pongal festivities flow. Let us express our heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil farmers who make our lives possible. Wishing you all a Happy Pongal.”

On the work front, Nayanthara has a number of projects lined up, including female-led films like Rakkayie and Dear Students. Other films include Yash’s megaproject Toxic, Test, Mannangatti Since 1920 and more.

ALSO READ: Game Changer director Shankar REACTS to underwhelming response Ram Charan's film received at box office: 'Good scenes...'