WATCH: Nayanthara, Vignesh turn babies as they dance to baby shark; Rubbish news of infected with COVID 19

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently sent their fans into a frenzy after rumours started doing rounds that they have been tested positive for coronavirus. As earlier we revealed, both Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh are healthy and fine. The news about them tested positive of COVID-19 is NOT true. They are healthy and keeping well at their home in Chennai. A day after the rumours started doing rounds on social media, Vignesh decided to shut them in the best way possible.

Rubbishing the news about them infected of COVID-19, Vignesh shared a funny yet cute video of himself dancing to Baby Shark along with Nayanthara. The duo used baby face filters as they decided to dance in the cutest way possible to classy rhyme Baby Shark.

Vignesh Shivan wrote, "And .., that’s how we see the news about us, the corona and the imagination of all the press & social media sweethearts...Anyways! To our well-wishers...We are happy...healthy and God has blessed us with enough strength & happiness to see all you jokers and your jokes ! God bless."

On the work front, Vignesh Shivan is busy with the post-production work for an OTT platform featuring Anjali and Kalki Koechlin.

On the other hand, Nayanthara has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman starring Nayanthara is slated to release this year. The Ladysuper will soon kick-start shooting for her next film that will be directed by her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the film stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Nayanthara will feature in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies.

