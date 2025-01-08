WATCH: Nayanthara’s day out at Dubai Safari Park features happy moments with husband Vignesh Shivan and kids; don't miss little ones feeding giraffes

Lady superstar Nayanthara is a hands-on mommy and wife when it comes to her personal life. Despite her hectic work schedule with some of the most hyped projects in the pipeline, the actress ensures to take out time and is currently in Dubai, where she is spending precious time with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their twin boys.

In a viral video on social media, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can be seen at the Dubai Safari Park, along with their kids, Uyir and Ulag. The cute family of four did everything touristy, as they explored the place and even fed giraffes with their own hands.

Take a look at the video here:

Moreover, what grabbed attention was the curious eyes of their little ones, who were surprised to see a giraffe for the first time, then followed their parents as they too fed grass to the longest animal.

Well, when it comes to her personal life, Nayanthara doesn’t shy away from posting glimpses of the same on her social media account.

However, she, once in an interview, opened up on the ill effects of the same, explaining how a lot of negativity comes her way whenever she specifically posts about her husband Vignesh Shivan.

Speaking with Anupama Chopra for The Hollywood Reporter, Nayanthara had said,

“Sometimes, I feel that it would’ve been better if we were not together. I always feel guilty. Even today I feel guilty. I dragged him into this relationship—not dragged him, but I took the first step.”

On the work front, the diva is all set to be a part of the most-anticipated Kannada project Toxic, starring Yash.

Other than that, she has a plethora of other films on the cards as well, including Rakkayie, Dear Students, Mannangatti Since 1920 and more.

