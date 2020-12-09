WATCH: Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are 'painting the skies of Udaipur yellow' at their Haldi ceremony

#NisChay's Haldi ceremony has begun with a bang as both bride and groom are seen twinning in yellow outfits.

For her Haldi ceremony, bride-to-be Niharika Konidela opted for a simple yellow saree and she looks gorgeous in it. Groom Chaitanya JV, on the other hand, was also seen wearing a yellow kurta and the couple looked super excited as they were gearing up for their special day. Naga Babu took to Instagram and shared the video of both families dancing to dhol-tasha as they head for another ceremony before the wedding in the evening. Well, #NisChay's Haldi ceremony has begun with a bang as both bride and groom are seen twinning in yellow outfits.

For Mehendi ceremony, Niharika picked multi-coloured lehenga while her fiance Chaitanya Jonnalagedda opted for an off-white kurta set paired with multi-coloured bandhgala jacket. They looked stunning together and every picture of the couple has managed to light up the Internet. The pre-wedding festivities were all about dance, songs, stylish outfits and filled with some candid moments of the mega family. Pawan Kalyan also joined the family yesterday and was seen blessing the couple. The actor-politician made just in time at the Mehendi ceremony yesterday with son Akira.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ritu Varma and Lavanya Tripathi are the only two actresses who have attended Niharika's wedding in Udaipur. The two are super close to Niharika. Niharika and Chaitanya JV will tie the knot today evening at 7:15 PM followed by a reception later in the night.

Credits :Instagram

