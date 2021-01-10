WATCH: Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV jump, flip and laugh away on their 1 month wedding anniversary

Niharika and Chaitanya visited a play zone on their one month wedding anniversary and their video is super cute.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV had a destination wedding in Udaipur. The couple tied the knot in December and are already celebrating their one month wedding anniversary. While the couples usually choose to celebrate their special day with a romantic date out, Niharika and Chaitanya JV did something very cute on their one month wedding anniversary. The newlyweds visited a play zone where they jumped, dodged, sweat and laughed their heart out. NisChay had a gala time together and their video is too adorable to miss.Â

Sharing the video on Instagram, Niharika wrote, "One month of being married has been so crazy, we had to do this today!." The lovebirds recently returned from their honeymoon to the Maldives. After celebrating Christmas with their family, they headed to Maldives. Niharika got married to Chaitanya on December 9 and the wedding was attended by the family members including Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan,Â Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others.Â

Meanwhile, check out their latest video below:Â

Niharika and Chaitanya's families also held a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad. It was hosted for the relatives who could not attend their destination wedding due to COVID-19 pandemic.Â

Niharika is the daughter of actor and producer K Naga Babu and sister of Varun Tej. Chaitanya Jonnalagadda is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao.Â

