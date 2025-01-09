WATCH: Nithya Menen warns Psycho-director Mysskin from hugging her at an event ‘Don’t do all of that’

Nithya Menen has proved mettle lately, with some of her best performances in films. She even bagged the prestigious National Award for Best Actress in 2024. Currently, she is all set for the release of her upcoming romantic drama Kadhalikka Neramillai, co-starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role.

The film’s trailer launch event was held recently, and it was attended by nearly all the cast and crew. In one of the videos that has gone viral on social media in no time, Nithya can be seen stumbling upon filmmaker Mysskin at the event, with whom she had worked in the film Psycho.

Check out their fun banter here:

However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was the fun chat between the actress and the filmmaker. As Mysskin began approaching Nithya for a hug, the latter cutely warned him not to squish or squeeze her too hard since she was dressed up nicely for attending the event.

Nithya can be heard saying, “There he is... Don’t squish me. Don’t squeeze me. Don’t do all of that. I am fully dressed up."

While the director immediately bowed down to her request and simply kissed Nithya’s palm, she too reciprocated the love and gave him a kiss on his cheek.

Coming back to her upcoming release, Kadhalikka Neramillai, it is a Tamil romantic drama directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, who is the wife of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The film’s songs, composed by the music maestro AR Rahman himself, have left the fans in a tizzy, as they cover a wide range of emotions and moods.

In fact, the trailer for the film, which was recently shared, has also caused quite a stir. Moreover, Nithya and Jayam Ravi’s fresh pairing has also left the audiences piqued with interest.

