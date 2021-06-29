  1. Home
WATCH: Nivetha Thomas leaves us mesmerised with her soothing voice as she sings Hindi song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi

Nivetha Thomas took to social media and shared a video of her playing guitar and singing the popular Hindi song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 09:06 am
Nivetha Thomas, who was last seen in Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, is not only a fine actor and dancer but also a great singer. After impressing fans with her acting prowess, Nivetha is now flaunting her singing skills and we are all hearts. The stunner took to social media and shared a video of her playing guitar and singing the popular Hindi song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza. Nivetha Thomas is breaking the Internet and is winning the hearts of the audience yet again with her extraordinary skills.  

Nivetha's Instagram is all about beautiful photos that reflect her real personality. The actress has always left many inspired and has shown the true meaning of self-love and self-acceptance. In the past, she had also opened up about having keratosis pilaris on her arms. The actress took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself flaunting keratosis pilaris on her arms. She wrote, "A beautiful evening! Just me and my keratosis hanging out with coffee." Shraddha Srinath also commented on the picture and wrote, "Omg I have the exact same thing on my arms." 

Take a look:

Also Read: Brochevarevarura clocks 2 years: Nivetha Thomas reminisces memories and shares VIDEO 

On the work front, Nivetha will be seen alongside Regina Cassandra, which is the official Telugu remake of the South Korean action-comedy movie Midnight Runners. This movie is directed by Sudheer Varma who is known for his movies Swamy Ra Ra (2013) and Ranarangam (2019.) 

Credits :Twitter

