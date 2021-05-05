WATCH: Pawan Kalyan's daughter Aadya makes her TV screen debut; Shares heartwarming moment with mom Renu Desai

Aadya has always kept herself away from making public appearances. Her elder brother Akira, on the other hand, grabbed everyone's attention last year by attending Niharika Konidela's wedding with Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan and ex-wife Renu Desai's daughter Aadya is all grown up. The star kid recently made her TV screen debut with the reality show, Drama Juniors, which is being aired on Zee Telugu. Renu Desai is one of the judges for the Television show. Ahead of Mother's Day, Aadya for the first time has appeared on the show and the heartwarming moment between mother-daughter will win your hearts. The makers of the reality show have released the much-awaited promo and it is sure to leave a smile on your face.

One can see in the video, Renu Desai walks up on the stage and hugs Aadya. The proud mommy says, "You are my best kid ever." To which the Star kid replies, "Mummy is the best mom ever." Renu gives an adorable peck on her cheek and it is one of the cutest things you will see today. Aadya has always kept herself away from making public appearances. Her elder brother Akira, on the other hand, grabbed everyone's attention last year by attending Niharika Konidela's wedding with Pawan Kalyan and the entire mega family.

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan entered wedlock in 2009 and the couple parted ways in 2012. Earlier, speaking to Pinkvilla about being a single mom and keeping kids away from social media trolls, Renu Desai had said, "We understand our responsibility in terms of our work, parents, friends, relatives but the moment you have a baby that becomes totally a different responsibility as a mother. It changes you completely, be it physically, emotionally or mentally. It is a huge change. I had Akira when I was just 23, so I've actually grown up with my child."

Renu Desai married at the age of 19 and gave birth to her first child, Akira when she was just 23.

