WATCH: Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan plays cousin Ram Charan's Dosti song from RRR at his graduation event

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's son Akira Nandan has completed graduation at school and has been trending since yesterday. After sharing a perfect family with Pawan Kalyan, Renu Desai has now shared a video of Akira performing his cousin Ram Charan's Dosti song from RRR as a farewell gift to his friends at a graduation event.

The 18-year-old star kid is seen playing the piano in his graduation coat as the proud mom recorded the video. Taking to her Instagram handle, Renu Desai shared the video and wrote, "Akira chose to play Dosti from RRR as a farewell to his school friends on his graduation day. 15yrs of school done(from Nursery to 12th)College time starts for my little baby who grew up toooo soon."

Yesterday, Renu Desai also shared a rare and perfect family pic featuring herself, Pawan Kalyan and their two kids, Aadya and Akira posing at the graduation ceremony. The pic took the internet by fire as it's infrequent to get pics of Pawan Kalyan with his family.

For unversed, Akira Nandan is the younger cousin brother of Ram Charan as Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi are blood brothers. Akira Nandan always manages to grab attention and is one of the most popular skid kids in Tollywood. The young champ completed his graduation from school and will begin his journey in college.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai got married in 2009 but got a divorce in 2012. Renu and Kalyan have acted together in films like Badri and Johny, which became blockbuster hits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan has Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the pipeline. Both are the most anticipated movies in Tollywood.