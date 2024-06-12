WATCH: PM Modi shares warm moment with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan; Ram Charan gets emotional at swearing-in Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes center stage as he hugs and raises up his hands with Megastar Chiranjeevi and his brother Pawan Kalyan. The momentous occasion even left Ram Charan in tears as he saw his father and uncle with the PM on stage.

As the new Andhra Pradesh assembly is set to form its government with the oath-taking ceremony today, many celebrities including the Konidela family have come together for the occasion. In the auspicious event, Pawan Kalyan has also taken the oath as deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh in the Chandrababu Naidu government.

See PM Narendra Modi hugging Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan on stage