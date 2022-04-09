WATCH: Pooja Hegde & Anirudh groove to Arabic Kuthu at Beast promotions; Fans say 'miss Thalapathy Vijay'

One of the most anticipated Tamil dramas of recent times, Beast will finally be reaching cinema halls on 13 April. Following an intriguing trailer, the makers have now kickstarted the promotions for this forthcoming dark comedy. Yesterday, Director Nelson Dilip Kumar, Anirudh Ravichander and Pooja Hegde promoted their film in Hyderabad and grooved to their popular Arabic Kuthu song on stage.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of doing the hook step of Arabic Kuthu with music composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson Dilipkumar. The video has taken the internet by storm and some of the fans have commented that they miss Thalapathy Vijay.

The song has gone extremely viral on social media, especially on Instagram reels. From Samantha to Varun Dhawan, many celebs grooved to the viral song. It is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi and is also alternatively known as Halamithi Habibo.

Yesterday, the third single from the film titled Beast Mode was released and is the theme song of the upcoming dark comedy.

Financed by Sun Pictures, this highly discussed drama will also see Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in significant roles. Beast is gearing up for the big release on April 14, clashing at the box office with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor Jersey.