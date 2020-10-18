WATCH: Pooja Hegde feeding nuts to squirrel amidst Radhe Shyam shoot in Italy is all things cute

Pooja Hegde is clearly enjoying Italy's weather and is looking super stunning as ever.

Pooja Hegde is having the best time of her life amidst the shooting of her upcoming film, Radhe Shyam in Italy. The actress along with her co-star Prabhas has resumed the shooting and is clearly enjoying her time there. The stunner recently shared a video of her feeding nuts and it is too cute for words. Pooja knows how to live every moment of her life even while she is at work. From meeting her fans on her birthday in Italy to sharing beautiful photos on Instagram, the city of love is treating her beautifully.

Sharing this super adorable video of her feeding nuts to a squirrel in Italy, Pooja Hegde wrote, "After 4 failed attempts of me getting scared of the squirrel...here’s a video of my brave 5th attempt of feeding him some nuts.. P.S- I had to mute the video because the squeal I gave after that was crayyy." Pooja Hegde is clearly enjoying Italy's weather and is looking super stunning as ever. One can see in the video, Pooja is sporting a turtle neck over-sized sweatshirt paired with leggings and high boots.

Radhe Shyam is one of the most-awaited films that audience is eagerly looking forward to. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the Pan-India film is said to be a love saga and is set to release next year, in 2021. Pooja and Prabhas are sharing the screenspace for the first time and their sizzling chemistry in the first look of the film has already piqued audiences' interest.

