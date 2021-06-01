WATCH: Pooja Hegde gives a glimpse of her shooting routine; Hopes to have the ‘fun shoots’ again in future

While wishing photographer Rahul Jhangiani on his birthday, Pooja Hegde shared a special video on her Instagram reels.

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in the entertainment industry. With her tremendous acting skills and stylish looks, the actress has occupied a permanent position in the limelight. While wishing photographer Rahul Jhangiani on his birthday, Pooja Hegde shared a video on her Instagram reels, where she gave us a glimpse of her photo shooting days. She also hoped to have those fun shooting days in the near future.

Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, “Took a long time from planning to actually making this shoot happen, but here’s to more fun shoots like this @rahuljhangiani! Hopefully sometime in the near future, for now, Happy Birthday”. Meanwhile, Pooja has three films in her pipeline. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has Prabhas as the male lead. Pooja Hegde’s glimpse as a princess from the historic fiction film took the internet by a storm when the makers released a short video clip.

She also has in her kitty Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. The film’s release was postponed several times owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. It was announced recently by the makers of the Kollywood film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Starring Vijay as the male lead, the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers started the film’s shooting schedule last month in Georgia. Recently, Vijay’s photos from Chennai surfaced online and it is anticipated that they have wrapped up a schedule. More details about the film are expected to be made soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×