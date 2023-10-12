WATCH: Pooja Hegde is ‘currently unavailable’; shares glimpse as she enjoys peaceful moment on Maldives vacay

Pooja Hegde has quickly become one of the most popular actresses in the country. The actress recently took to social media to share a video from her vacation in the Maldives.

Written by S Devasankar Updated on Oct 13, 2023   |  12:05 AM IST  |  2.8K
  • Pooja Hegde is currently vacationing in the Maldives
  • The actress recently took to social media to share a video of herself resting on a hammock

Pooja Hegde has been an internet favorite for quite some time now. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress has proved her mettle as a performer time and again. In fact, just last year, her song, Arabic Kuthu, from Nelson Dilipkumar’s film Beast, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, became an internet sensation. Pooja Hegde is currently on a break, taking her time off to relax, and is on vacation in the Maldives.

Pooja Hegde enjoys a peaceful time while vacationing in the Maldives

The actress took to social media to share a video of herself, peacefully resting on a hammock in the island nation. She was seen sporting a comfortable all-white look, donning a white tank top and shorts. The video also showed the serene beauty of the clear Maldivian waters. She took to Instagram to share the video, with the caption: “Currently unavailable”.

Check out the video below:

Pooja Hegde on the work front:

Pooja Hegde was last seen in the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and more. The film was helmed by Farhad Samji and was bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. 

The actress was also offered a role in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram. Although she initially accepted the role, she later backed off from the project due to her busy schedule.

Credits: Pooja Hegde instagram

