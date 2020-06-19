WATCH: Pooja Hegde turns into a chef and prepares food for her relatives; Says Cooking makes her happy

Before this, Pooja Hegde posted a photo of herself preparing a sweet gajar ka halwa (carrot halwa) for herself and her parents.

During this quarantine time, we all are trying to learn some new skills and start a new habit. Just like us, celebrities are trying their hands in learning new skills. While many celebrities are flaunting their fitness routine and inspiring thousands of fans and followers, cooking has also become a common trend among the celebrities in the South. Sharing a video of herself serving food, Pooja Hegde wrote on Instagram that it makes her happy.

Sharing the video, she wrote on Instagram, “Find what makes you happy...mental satisfaction is all that matters... cooking for my family during this quarantine brings me joy...food makes me happy, and I will always share with you’ll what brings a smile to my face, hoping it brings one to yours too”. Before this, she posted a photo of herself preparing a sweet gajar ka halwa (carrot halwa) for herself and her parents. She also shared some photos of herself relishing the dish.

On the work front, Pooja is now on cloud nine with the amazing success of her last film, Ala Vaikuntapurramloo, which hit the theatres on January 12. The film had Allu Arjun as the lead actor and it went on to receive overwhelming responses from the audience. It was also a huge hit at the box office. Recently, she returned from Georgia after wrapping the shooting schedule of her next film with Prabhas. As soon as she returned to Hyderabad, she informed on her social media space that she has been on self-isolation for two weeks.

