WATCH: Pooja Hegde's 'Slow and controlled movements' during intense workout session are highly entertaining

Pooja Hegde is a fitness junkie and is frequently seen flaunting her chiseled abs. Keeping her fitness game strong, the actress posted a clip where she can be seen doing in an intense workout session with her trainer. The video was accompanied with the caption, “Slow and controlled movements. Try that next time #fitwithanappetite #slowmotion @samir.purohit”.

The actress always inspires fans with her workout videos on social media. Also, she has been papped outside a gym after a pilates class. Along with her fitness, the star also takes her fashion game seriously and is see carrying vivid looks with grace and panache. Right now, the actress is busy with her next release Radhe Shyam. She will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in the film which was supposed to release on 14 January but has got postponed. The audiences are waiting for the film with bated breath.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Pooja Hegde will also star in Koratala Siva’s Acharya. The film will see Megastar Chiranjeevi in titular role along with Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film has been jointly financed by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. It is schedule to release in theatres on 4 February.

The actress also has Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast up for release in 2022 alongside Vijay. Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal, Sathish Krishnan, Redin Kingsley and Bjorn Surrao are also a part of the film’s cast.