WATCH: Pooja Hegde's stunning transformation in THESE 2 looks set the temperatures soaring

In the video, Pooja can be seen flaunting her 2 stunning looks, one in a backless outfit and the other in a metallic co-ord set.
Pooja Hegde sure knows how to grab eyeballs with her fashion choices. The stunner is known for her all-glam and chic style statement and never fails to rule our hearts with her fashion choices. Recently, post her photoshoot in Mumbai, Pooja Hegde shot a reel flaunting her stunning transformation and we are all heart. The actress can be seen flaunting her 2 stunning looks-one in a backless outfit and the other in a metallic co-ord set. From her on-point to makeup and expressions, Pooja Hegde literally sets the temperature soaring high.

Sharing the reel on her Instagram, Pooja wrote, "This one was so much fun to make! 3 looks amongst the many ones we did that day! Can’t wait for you’ll to c the pictures! Which one is ur fav from these?." One of the sought-after-actresses in the Bollywood and South Indian film industry, Pooja Hegde's style statement is equally the talk of the town along with her films. Be it at the airport or making red carpet appearances, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress knows how to turn enough heads with her sartorial choices. 

Take a look at her latest video: 

Also Read:  PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's boho satin jumpsuit look for summer is chic and steal worthy 

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is on a roll with back to back big-budget films with the latest being Thalapathy 65.  The actress also has Bollywood projects- Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. 

She is also looking forward to three Telugu films- Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya and Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni and Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. 

