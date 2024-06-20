WATCH: Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s competition to help mom-to-be Deepika Padukone get off stage is too cute to miss

As the release date of Nag Ashwin’s grand vision Kalki 2898 AD draws closer, the makers organized a grand pre-release event in Mumbai recently. The event saw the presence of the Kalki stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and the film’s leading lady Deepika Padukone.

While the whole event was a thing to cherish with Prabhas’ Baahubali co-star Rana Daggubati hosting it, one particular moment shined the brightest in this starry affair.

Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan win hearts with THIS gesture for Deepika Padukone

As soon-to-be mom Deepika Padukone concluded her speech on stage, she extended her hand out for support to get down the stage. The forever young at heart Amitabh Bachchan sprang up to help but Prabhas beat him to it, which led to an adorable encounter between the two.

While Prabhas held his hand out for support, Big B nudged him softly as if to say, “I was going to do that.” The Bollywood legend then hugged the Salaar actor from behind, leading to a warm exchange of smiles.

Deepika’s reaction to this lovely interaction was all of us, who could not stop smiling after looking at the video. Many users pointed out the same in the comments with one user writing, “We need more gentlemen like him.” Another user wrote, “The way Amitabh hits Prabhas.”

Prabhas and Big B’s amazing bond

Over the last few years, during the shooting of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas and Sr Bachchan seem to have hit it off. Even during the mini Q&A session on the stage, the veteran actor kept pulling Prabhas’ leg, while ironically talking about how the Baahubali star would not let him touch his feet.

Looking at their off-screen chemistry, fans are now eager to witness what is in store on-screen for the two actors. From the trailer, it is clear that Prabhas’ Bhairava character and Amitabh Bachchan’s role of Ashwatthama will have multiple important scenes together.

It will surely be a treat to behold these two greats of Indian cinema sharing screen space for the very first time.

Kalki 2898 AD’s release date

Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the big screens on June 27, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, the film also features Disha Patani in a key role.

