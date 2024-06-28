WATCH: Prabhas gets snapped at Hyderabad airport following the enormous success of Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, has triumphantly emerged as a winner at the box office by crossing the 100 crore mark on its opening day. Nag Ashwin's brilliant direction has charmed both critics and movie enthusiasts, thanks to its flawless execution, commendable performances, and thrilling cameos.

Meanwhile, in a recent update, the Rebel star was snapped at the Hyderabad airport amidst the massive success of his sci-fi thriller.

Prabhas snapped at Hyderabad airport

On June 28, a video was shared online in which Prabhas was spotted at the Hyderabad airport. In the video, the actor can be seen coming out from his black car as he starts moving towards the arrival gate.

For the airport look, Prabhas opted for a long black jacket with white stripes along with his cool sunglasses.

The actor has received immense love and praise for his alter-ego as Bhairava and fans are in awe after seeing the chemistry between Bhairava and Bujji, a 6-ton beast who is the best friend of Prabhas in the Nag Ashwin directorial.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The dystopian society of Kalki, 2898 AD, is the setting for the story. The intriguing tale, which is set against the backdrop of the ancient Mahabharata, centers on Kalki, the enigmatic tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

In addition to Prabhas, the ensemble cast of the film also features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Along with the prominent actors, the ensemble cast includes well-known actors Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and Chemban Vinod Jose in significant roles.

Produced by C. Aswini Dutt and released by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Santhosh Narayanan composed the soundtrack for the sci-fi thriller, while Djordje Stojiljkovic, a Serbian cinematographer, handled the photography section of the sci-fi flick.

Prabhas' upcoming films

Prabhas will be getting ready for The Rajasaab, his upcoming major project after Kalki 2898 AD. It was earlier claimed that Prabhas had started filming The Rajasaab in Hyderabad.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal also joined the shooting schedule of the upcoming horror comedy. Along with Prabhas and Nidhhi, the movie features important roles for Jisshu Sengupta, Yogi Babu, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Riddhi Kumar, Yogi Babu, and comic legend Brahmanandam.

Under the People Media Factory umbrella, T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla are behind the horror movie, which is being directed by Maruthi. The movie's soundtrack was composed by the well-known musician Thaman S.

Apart from The Rajasaab, Prabhas also manages two other films: Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is touted as the most exciting release for the Rebel Star and features him in a previously unseen role, and Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2023 Salaar, which is directed by Prashanth Neel.

