WATCH: Prabhas is all ready for Adipurush teaser launch; Heads to Ayodhya in casual yet comfy outfit

Announcing that the teaser will be unveiled on October 2, director Om Raut penned on social media, "Our magical journey is now yours to experience and love! The much-awaited Adipurush Teaser and the first poster of our film will be launched on Oct. 2! Venue - Bank Of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP! Adipurush releases in cinemas on January 12, 2023, in IMAX & 3D!"

As the makers of Prabhas -led Adipurush had informed, the much-awaited teaser of the mythological drama will be released today. Prabhas was spotted by the paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport today as he was headed to Ayodhya for the event. He kept his off-duty look comfortable in casuals and paired a loose black T-shirt with grey trousers. He also donned a black beanie on the head and looked busy on his phone.

Believed to be inspired by the mythological tale of Ramayana, Adipurush will feature Prabhas in the role of Raghava (Ram), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Kriti Sanon in the avatar of Janaki, (Sita), and Sunny Singh in the character of Lakshman. Financed by T-Series Films in association with Retrophiles, the movie is scheduled to release in cinema halls on 12 January 2023 in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, among other multiple Indian and International languages.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that after Baahubali, Sharad Kelkar will once again be lending his voice to Prabhas' character in Adipurush. The sources close to the development revealed, "Sharad Kelkar has dubbed for the Hindi version of Adipurush. He will be the voice of Prabhas in the film, and ones who have heard the dub are already going berserk over the quality of dubbing."

Furthermore, Prabhas also has movies like Salaar alongside Shruti Haasan, and Project K opposite Deepika Padukone in the lineup.

