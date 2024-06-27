WATCH: Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD's early morning show gets canceled; angry moviegoer reacts, 'I have my job to resume...'

Nag Ashwin's sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD has finally arrived in the theaters on June 27, 2024, and fans are going crazy over it. Many have called it a visual spectacle while others have hailed the entire star cast for their performances. Fans of Prabhas have already gone gaga after seeing him as Bhairava along with the special treat of cameos.

Meanwhile, on the first day itself, many fans complained that the shows of the film were getting canceled without any reason. Have a look!

Kalki 2898 AD shows got canceled and interrupted

A video has surfaced online, in which a user said that his Cinepolis IMAX show of Kalki 2898 AD in Pune got canceled without any reason.

In the video, the person can be seen talking to the manager and mentioning that they have taken a week off or half days to witness the film, especially in IMAX. The video also showcased the person saying that they have to go back and resume their jobs so they should compensated well for such a lacklustre approach.

Many users also claimed that Cinepolis chains have done this earlier as well because they faced the same nuisance during the release of Thugs of Hindostan, Brahmastra: Part 1, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, and now Kalki 2898 AD.

The videos from the same theater are now getting viral on social media as cinema lovers are not able to watch Prabhas’ mayhem on the big screens.

Advertisement

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The dystopian society of Kasi, Shambala, and Complex serves as the setting for the events of Kalki 2898 AD. The intriguing tale centers on Kalki, the enigmatic tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu god Lord Vishnu.

Along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani make up the film's ensemble cast. Along with other well-known performers, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and Chemban Vinod Jose play significant roles in the cast.

The movie is a C. Aswini Dutt production, written and directed by Nag Ashwin, and distributed by Vyjayanthi Movies. The soundtrack for the next science fiction thriller is being composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD Movie Release LIVE UPDATES: SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda to Dulquer Salmaan; it's raining cameos in Prabhas starrer