WATCH: Prabhudheva in awe of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s dance moves; Calls him an inspiration

Prabhudheva is arguably one of the most well-known and renowned dance choreographers in the country. Known as the Indian Michael Jackson, Prabhudheva has composed countless dance numbers for stars across the country, ranging from Kamal Haasan to Chiranjeevi.

Prabhudheva works out to Chiranjeevi’s iconic dance moves

So, when a dancer of his caliber compliments another actor’s dance moves, you know it’s serious business. Prabhudheva has always been appreciative of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s dancing skills, but the ace choreographer took his appreciation to another level by posting a video on his X ( formerly known as Twitter) account.

In his post, Prabhudheva wrote, “Watching Mega Mega Mega Star’s dance and working out. #Inspiration” The ace dancer looked in awe of Chiranjeevi’s gracious dance movies as he posted a video post his workout. Many users commented below the post, calling Chiranjeevi an inspiration for millions of Indians.

Apart from being celebrated as a great actor, Chiranjeevi has always been know for his graceful dance moves. Over the years, Chiranjeevi has garnered a separate fanbase just for his dance moves. The actor’s best dance numbers include ‘Ee Petaku Nene Mestri’ from the movie Mutta Mestri and ‘Bangaru Kodi Petta’ from the film Gharana Mogudu. There have been and will be many actors who will try to replicate the grace of the Megastar, but very few have even come close to matching his energy.

Prabhudheva’s upcoming projects

Prabhudheva is all set to compose an electrifying dance number in Ram Charan’s next Game Changer, directed by Shankar. Following this, he is also expected to compose the choreography for a song in Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Prabhudheva is one of the best dancers in the country, no doubt. But he is also among the top directors and actors in the country, having essayed multiple roles as both a director and an actor. Of late, Prabhudheva has not been in the best of form but will be looking forward to making a comeback soon.

Prabhudheva will next feature in a film titled Karataka Damanaka, also starring Shivarajkumar and directed by legendary Kannada filmmaker Yograj Bhat, whose previous movies include Mungaru Male and Gaalipata.

