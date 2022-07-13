WATCH: Pranitha Subhash kisses her two favourite persons; Spends time with her newborn and hubby

Hungama 2 actress Pranitha Subhash who recently embraced motherhood is making the most of her time with her newborn. Ever since she welcomed her baby girl, the actress has been treating the fans with sneak peeks of her little bundle of joy. Recently, the new mommy dropped a post where she can be seen dearly giving a peck on the cheek to her baby girl. In another slide, she is seen kissing her husband Nithiin Raju on the cheeks.

New mother Pranitha Subhash has been very active post her delivery and the fans are in awe of her spirit. She even posted some pictures from her post-natal photoshoot on Instagram. Posing in a yellow desi attire, she can be seen glowing in the sans makeup look.

Pranitha Subhash announced the news of welcoming a baby girl with some pictures from the hospital, along with the note, "The last few days have been surreal … ever since our baby girl was born...I was really lucky to have a gynecologist mom, but for her, this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr. Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr. Subbu, our anesthetist, and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible. Can’t wait to share my birth story with you all."

Now, the fans are waiting to see what Pranitha Subhash has in store for them next. She is still to sign a new project since her pregnancy. Meanwhile, the actress has also not revealed the name of her little one till now.

