WATCH: Prithviraj Sukumaran as ACP Satyajith gears up to unfold a murder mystery in new promo of Cold Case

After the trailer, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to the grand release of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Cold Case. Amidst the high expectations, the makers have unveiled a new dialogue promo, further heightening the suspense and mayhem in this unique investigative crime thriller. One can see, Prithviraj is looking as handsome as ever in the role of a cop and one just can't get enough of his personality. The promo showcases ACP Satyajith busy investigating a rather difficult murder case. Does finally ACP manages to resolve the mystery around this horrific death?

Cold Case is a riveting story of a complex murder case, the investigation of which is taken on by one of Trivandrum’s most brilliant officers - ACP Satyajith, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. As Satyajith unravels several mysteries behind the murder, the case takes a rather ‘cold’ turn with the emergence of supernatural forces in the case. ACP Satyajith and investigative journalist Medha Padmaja, played by Aditi Balan taken on the investigation and eventually cross paths to unearth secrets they never imagined.

Jointly produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, directed by Tanu Balak and written by Sreenath V Nath, Cold Case is an investigative crime thriller. Cold Cases releases on 30th June on Amazon Prime Video.

