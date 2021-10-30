WATCH: Puneeth Rajkumar’s daughter arrives from US to attend father’s last rites

In an unfortunate turn of events, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at age 46 on Friday, October 29. Reportedly, the actor complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to a hospital located in Bengaluru. Puneeth was immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit where a team of doctors monitored the situation. However, the actor died after suffering from a heart attack.

As per reports, Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will take place at Kanteerava Studio on Sunday, October 31. The cremation ritual was earlier said to be held on Saturday, however, the Karnataka Chief Minister later announced the postponement of the actor’s last rite as a massive number of fans gathered at the location. The daughter of the Kannada star has also reached India to pay respects to her father.

Dhruti on early Saturday landed at the Delhi airport from the US at around 1 pm. Post which, she took another flight and arrived at the Bengaluru Airport at 5 pm. Heartbreaking visuals of the actor’s daughter from the Kanteerava Studio recently surfaced on social media. Take a look at it here:

It's too emotional to see Puneeth Rajkumar's daughter pay homage to her father at such a young age. She's almost my age and this sight is devastating. .@sumalathaA consoling the poor girl. pic.twitter.com/u6lLRNzuQy — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) October 30, 2021

In his prolific career of over 4 decades, Puneeth Rajkumar featured in 29 movies. With hit movies like Appu, Parashuram in his kitty, he also won a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in the 1985 film 'Bettada Hoovu'. The actor was last seen in the 2021 action flick titled Yuvarathaa.

