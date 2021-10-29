WATCH: Puneeth Rajkumar’s last night VIDEO where he attended music director Guru Kiran’s bday bash

In a rather unpredictable and shocking turn of events, Kannada superstar, Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last today after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. Fans have been sharing videos on social media where the actor can be seen having fun at music director and actor Guru Kiran’s birthday bash last night. These are Puneeth Rajkumar’s last glimpses on camera before his unfortunate demise today.

In the videos shared online, Puneeth Rajkumar can be seen having a wonderful time last night, with friends and peers from the Kannada industry at Guru Kiran’s birthday party. Puneeth, 46, was found collapsed while working out in a gym and was rushed to Vikram Hospital to receive immediate treatment in the ICU. However, he couldn't survive. The tragic news of his death has left fans and the Kannada industry in a state of shock and mourning.

Among many other actors and celebrities, Guru Kiran took to his social media to express his feelings at the tragic turn of events. Guru Kiran took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “A gem of a man who always put his family and friends first. We celebrated life last night. I cannot grasp what has happened. It is a tragedy. God keep you close Punith. We miss you.#LifeIsUnpredictable @PuneethRajkumar”.

Take a look:

A gem of a man who always put his family and friends first. We celebrated life last night. I cannot grasp what has happened. It is a tragedy.

God keep you close Punith. We miss you.#LifeIsUnpredictable @PuneethRajkumar — Guru Kiran (@realgurukiran) October 29, 2021

Watch the video from Guru Kiran's birthday HERE.

Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains were taken to his residence in Bengaluru around 4 pm. KGF star Yash and many Kannada celebs have reached the actor's house to attend the cremation. Fans turned up in massive crowds to bid farewell to the departed actor, one last time.

