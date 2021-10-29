WATCH: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans flock Kanteerava stadium to pay their final tribute to actor

Scores of fans flocked Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday evening to pay their final tribute to superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. In the viral videos, one can see fans breaking down in tears. The departed actor’s mortal remains were shifted to the stadium for public viewing. The entire country, including fans and the film industry, is shocked to learn about the superstar of Kannada industry’s tragic death. Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be performed with state honours in Bengaluru. His cremation will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium.

According to reports, the power star was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a massive cardiac arrest while working out in the gym in the morning. However, despite the doctor's attempts, the actor couldn't survive. From Tollywood to Bollywood, Celebrities from the film industry are fondly remembering the Kannada actor and paying heartfelt tribute.

Take a look:

Extended family of #PuneethRajkumar at kanteerava stadium to see his Hero last time pic.twitter.com/TJZjY1nBbD — Dileep Kumar (@chirupedia) October 29, 2021

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai took to his Twitter and wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying almighty gives Rajkumar family & fans the strength to bear this loss.”

Two days ago, Puneeth Rajkumar graced the grand promotional event of Shivarajkumar's Bhajarangi 2. A video of Yash, Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar dancing on Bhajarangi 2's title track went viral on social media platforms.