WATCH: R Madhavan hugging and teasing his son in this throwback video is all things cute

The super adorable video of R Madhavan with Vedaant has caught everyone's attention as fans get to see another beautiful father-son duo moment.

R Madhavan is not only an amazing actor but also a proud father to his son Vedaant. Maddy often treats his fans with some beautiful throwback family moments and this time, he has shared an unseen video with his son. The actor took to Instagram and shared a major throwback video of him hugging and teasing Vedaant while at a party. The super adorable video has caught everyone's attention as fans get to see another beautiful father-son duo moment. Sharing the video, R Madhavan wrote, "When I could do this with the boy ... now me thinks he will do it to me ..." Clearly, Madhavan is reliving some best memories amid lockdown and has treated his fans with another beautiful video from his personal collection.

Last year, actor's son had won silver for India in swimming at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship. proud for his son's achievement, R Madhavan wrote, "India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Games . Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India." Many from the film industry congratulated the young boy as he won a silver medal in swimming. Check out R Madhavan's unseen throwback video with his son.

On the work front, R Madhavan will be seen opposite Anushka Shetty in their upcoming film, Nishabdham. The film was scheduled to release in April this year but got postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Madhavan is also awaiting the release of his much-talked-about biographical drama, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan and Maddy marks his directorial debut with this film.

Also Read: Nayanthara enjoys her perfect get-away as she holidays in Goa with beau Vignesh Shivan; See Photo

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×