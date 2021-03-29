WATCH: Raashii Khanna plays a hilarious Holi prank on her brother; Says the tables have changed

Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram space and shared a video where she can be seen pulling a prank on her brother.

Holi is one of the best festivals to play pranks on our loved ones. South actress Raashii Khanna has proved in her recent video that she is one of the biggest pranksters by playing it with her brother and it looks like they both are having a fun time. Wishing her fans and followers on Holi, Raashii has shared the video on her social media space. She wrote, "As children, he was the prankster and now the tables have turned. Happy holi bro!!".

In the video, the actress can be seen handing over two water bottles tied up to the two ends of a rope to her brother. Then, she gives a towel full of Holi colours to hold it. Puzzled with her instructions, her brother can be seen doing as she says. Later, she can be seen cutting one of the ropes which makes the colours in the towel splash all over his face. The actress then can be seen jumping with joy and laughing out loud.

Watch the video here: Raashii Khanna plays Holi prank on brother

Raashii was last seen in Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover as Yamini. She is currently busy working on various projects in several languages. Her Tamil films Aranmanai 3 and Tughlaq Durbar are in post production stages. Directed by Sundar C, Aranmanai starring Arya in the lead role and is a sequel to the 2014 film. She is currently busy with the shooting of Medhavi in Tamil and Bhramam in Malayalam.

Credits :Instagram

