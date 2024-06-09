WATCH: Rajinikanth arrives in Delhi to witness Narendra Modi's third oath-taking ceremony as Prime Minister

Superstar Rajinikanth has many projects in the pipeline keeping him busy. However, the actor recently finished the final leg of Vettaiyan and took a spiritual trip to the Himalayas and Uttarakhand. Later, the actor went to Delhi to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Now, as per recent reports, Rajinikanth has arrived in Delhi to attend the oath ceremony of Narendra Modi as he will be serving as the Prime Minister of India for the third time. Have a look!

Rajinikanth snapped at Delhi airport

On June 9 afternoon, Thalaivar Rajinikanth was snapped at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The actor was seen accompanied by his security personnel as well. While moving out from the departure area Thalaivar smiled towards many people who were there to witness such a huge moment in their life.

For the airport look, Thalaivar yet again opted for class with simplicity as he wore a blue-colored half t-shirt with track pants along with cool sneakers.

While moving forward, Thalaivar also interacted with the media spokespersons as well. Later, the actor sat in his vehicle and left for the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Superstar Rajinikanth just finished filming his next film, Vettaiyan, which is helmed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. The film is thought to follow the story of a retired officer who sets out to investigate a serious mystery surrounding him.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many other actors play major roles in the upcoming film. The picture is planned to hit theaters in October of this year.

Furthermore, the Jailer star will play the lead in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film Coolie. The film's creators recently revealed an intriguing title teaser. Additionally, during a press conference, actor Sathyaraj confirmed that he would play Rajinikanth's pal. Meanwhile, it was earlier announced that Rajinikanth will begin shooting of the flick soon.

ALSO READ: Gangs of Godavari OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vishwak Sen's action-thriller