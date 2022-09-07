Watch Rajinikanth greet fans at his residence after wrapping up Ponniyin Selvan: I trailer launch event
A video of Rajinikanth greeting his fans at his residence late last night after Ponniyin Selvan's trailer launch is doing rounds on the internet.
Rajinikanth attended the grand trailer launch event of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I last night. Now, a video of the superstar greeting his fans waiting outside his residence after the launch wrapped up late last night has surfaced on social media. The other cast and crew of the historical drama including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, and others also attended the star-studded affair.
Talking about his bond with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan was quoted saying at the event, "cinema is a small family and there's no space and time for people to get jealous. Rajini and I knew it way back and that's the reason why we're still standing before you." Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been good friends for 40 years now, and have even acted in 16 films together.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also touched Thalaiva's feet as a mark of respect during the event. It is believed that the two actors will reportedly be sharing the screen space in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. Although nothing has been made official yet, if this turns out to be true then this will be their second collaboration after the 2010 movie Enthiran.
Financed by Sun Pictures banner, while Anirudh Ravichander is on board the project as the music composer, Vijay Karthik Kannan is cranking the lens for the film. The Jailer is slated to reach theatres by the Summer of 2023.
In the first look poster unveiled by the makers, superstar Rajinikanth can be seen in an intense look as an authoritarian, wearing a white shirt and brown trousers with glasses and sneakers. If the reports are to be believed, the major portion of the film will be shot on a set erected in a film city in Hyderabad.
