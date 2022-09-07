Watch Rajinikanth greet fans at his residence after wrapping up Ponniyin Selvan: I trailer launch event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also touched Thalaiva's feet as a mark of respect during the event. It is believed that the two actors will reportedly be sharing the screen space in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer. Although nothing has been made official yet, if this turns out to be true then this will be their second collaboration after the 2010 movie Enthiran.

Financed by Sun Pictures banner, while Anirudh Ravichander is on board the project as the music composer, Vijay Karthik Kannan is cranking the lens for the film. The Jailer is slated to reach theatres by the Summer of 2023.

In the first look poster unveiled by the makers, superstar Rajinikanth can be seen in an intense look as an authoritarian, wearing a white shirt and brown trousers with glasses and sneakers. If the reports are to be believed, the major portion of the film will be shot on a set erected in a film city in Hyderabad.

