WATCH: Rajinikanth on 'Grandpa duty' for daughter Soundarya's son Ved's cricket-themed birthday; spends time with kids

Superstar Rajinikanth is not new to making stunning appearances, be it on the silver screen or off it. The legend of Indian cinema often balances both his professional and personal life in an amazing manner which seems to have continued once again.

In a recent video that went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the actor was seen arriving to meet his grandson Ved on his birthday. The cricket-themed party was filled with the superstar’s young and old fans who were excited to see him.

Ved Krishna is the son of Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her ex-husband Ashwin Ramkumar. The birthday celebration video is from when the family had come together to spend Ved’s 9th birthday on May 6, 2024.

Back then, Rajinikanth was involved in the shooting of his upcoming film Vettaiyan and later on, he attended the birthday party along with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth.

The party was completely themed on cricket with Ved donning the Indian team's jersey and Soundarya wearing a Chennai Super Kings outfit while carrying her younger son, Veer in her arms.

For those unaware, Soundarya Rajinikanth is a graphic designer who has also worked as a director and producer in Tamil films. The talented individual debuted back in 2014 as a director with the animated movie Kochadaiiyaan starring Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone in India's first photorealistic motion capture film.

Later, she also helmed the Dhanush starrer sequel movie Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

Furthermore, she has currently creatively produced the show, Gangs - Kuruthi Punal starring Ashok Selvan, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, and many more. The series is set to be unveiled on Amazon Prime Video.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in 2023 with his blockbuster movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The superstar is now all set to don the role of a cop in his next highly-anticipated movie Vettaiyan which has Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel at the helm.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens in October this year and also has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, Rajinikanth is set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for their film, Coolie.

