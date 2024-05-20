WATCH: Rajinikanth on 'Grandpa duty' for daughter Soundarya's son Ved's cricket-themed birthday; spends time with kids

Rajinikanth make a quick appearance at his grandson Ved’s cricket-themed birthday party, making it all the more filled with fanfare. Check it out!

By Goutham S
Published on May 20, 2024  |  07:32 PM IST |  4K
A peek into Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya’s son’s cricket-themed birthday ft Thalaiva
A peek into Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya’s son’s cricket-themed birthday ft Thalaiva (PC: Soundarya Rajinikanth, Instagram)

Superstar Rajinikanth is not new to making stunning appearances, be it on the silver screen or off it. The legend of Indian cinema often balances both his professional and personal life in an amazing manner which seems to have continued once again.

In a recent video that went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the actor was seen arriving to meet his grandson Ved on his birthday. The cricket-themed party was filled with the superstar’s young and old fans who were excited to see him.

Grandpa Rajinikanth makes a stunning entry at grandson Ved’s birthday party


Ved Krishna is the son of Rajinikanth’s younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her ex-husband Ashwin Ramkumar. The birthday celebration video is from when the family had come together to spend Ved’s 9th birthday on May 6, 2024.

Back then, Rajinikanth was involved in the shooting of his upcoming film Vettaiyan and later on, he attended the birthday party along with his wife, Latha Rajinikanth.

The party was completely themed on cricket with Ved donning the Indian team’s jersey and Soundarya wearing a Chennai Super Kings outfit while carrying her younger son, Veer in her arms.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

For those unaware, Soundarya Rajinikanth is a graphic designer who has also worked as a director and producer in Tamil films. The talented individual debuted back in 2014 as a director with the animated movie Kochadaiiyaan starring Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone in India's first photorealistic motion capture film.

Advertisement

Later, she also helmed the Dhanush starrer sequel movie Velaiilla Pattadhari 2.

Furthermore, she has currently creatively produced the show, Gangs - Kuruthi Punal starring Ashok Selvan, Sathyaraj, Nasser, Nimisha Sajayan, Ritika Singh, and many more. The series is set to be unveiled on Amazon Prime Video.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in 2023 with his blockbuster movie Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The superstar is now all set to don the role of a cop in his next highly-anticipated movie Vettaiyan which has Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel at the helm.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens in October this year and also has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, Rajinikanth is set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for their film, Coolie.

ALSO READ: WATCH: A tour of Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's NEW house and it is all things CLASSIC

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (formerly Twitter)
Advertisement

Latest Articles