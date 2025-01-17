WATCH: Rajinikanth redefines age and goes into action mode at 74 in THIS behind-the-scenes footage from Jailer 2

Rajinikanth once again proved why he’s the ultimate superstar after leaving everyone spellbound over his mind-blowing action sequences from the teaser of Jailer 2. The actor will be reprising his role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandiyan in the action flick directed by Nelson. The makers now dropped a special behind-the-scenes video from the making of this teaser.

The official handle of Sun Pictures shared a video, capturing the making of Jailer 2’s teaser. It featured none other than Rajinikanth, going full action mode, along with Nelson himself and Anirudh Ravichander joining him in a few frames.

Check out the video here:

Undoubtedly it is hard to guess Rajinikanth being such a senior actor, since he nails everything from his looks to action stints with perfection. Moreover, his signature charm and style, reflected in flipping his glasses, have created another level of excitement amongst fans.

Moreover, in a few scenes, Thalaiva could be seen donning an all-dusty and blood-soaked look, while his perfectly timed, massy dialogues and expressions left audiences intrigued about the cinematic spectacle they will be offered on-screen.

For the unversed, the prequel of Jailer 2 was a massive blockbuster and was hugely celebrated, not to forget the impressive box office numbers it had recorded back in 2023.

The plot of Jailer revolved around the story of a former jail warden who goes on an unforgivable revenge spree after learning that his son has gone missing and is in fact presumed to be dead.

Besides Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is also looking forward to his other release this year with Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

