WATCH: Rajinikanth returns from Coolie’s Bangkok shoot; REACTS to Ajith Kumar being honored with Padma Bhushan

Rajinikanth has been busy with the shooting schedules of his upcoming film Coolie. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has recently wound up its shooting schedule in Bangkok, and it was early in the morning today when the actor was seen returning to Chennai. During a brief media interaction, the superstar responded to the news of Ajith Kumar being awarded with Padma Bhushan.

In the videos doing the rounds on social media, Rajinikanth is seen surrounded by some media personnel, who upon seeing him instantly asked for his reaction to Ajith Kumar getting honored with Padma Bhushan.

In response, the senior star flaunted his biggest smile and said, “Vazhthukal...Vazhthukal(congratulations)," as he briskly walked away from the airport. Moreover, he was also seen obliging some of his fans with pictures, while one of them even bent down to seek his blessings.

For the unversed, Thalaiva was conferred with Padma Bhushan in the year 2000, followed by Padma Vibhushan in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar, along with Nandamuri Balakrishna and actress Shobana, have been stars from the South who were recently announced to be honored with the third highest civilian award of India.

Now, coming back to Rajinikanth, besides Coolie, the senior star also has his next film, Jailer 2, locked and loaded in the pipeline. The Nelson directorial had recently shared its teaser, which has received quite the attention.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar too has a busy work front. Apart from his achievements in motorsports racing, the actor has two big releases lined up. These include Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidamuyaarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly.

