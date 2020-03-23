WATCH: Rajinikanth teaches Bear Grylls his iconic style of wearing glasses and it is too cool to miss

Rajinikanth's video from his episode of Into The Wilds with Bear Grylls, in which Rajinikanth was seen teaching Grylls how to wear glasses in his iconic style has surfaced online.

A video has surfaced online, which shows Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth teaching Bear Grylls his iconic way of wearing glasses. In the video, Rajinikanth is patiently demonstrating Grylls, the way he wears his glasses. While Rajinikanth helps Grylls try his way of wearing glasses, the latter can be seen trying in vain to get it right. Finally, Grylls can be seen giving up. For decades, Rajinikanth has been making us all go mad with the style that he wears his glasses, and now, it is available for all of us to learn.

The episode of Rajinikanth in Man Vs Wild's Into The Wild was broadcasted on Discovery channel’s streaming app, Discovery Plus, and the first episode in the app was of Rajinikanth. Recently, the channel also announced that the episode will be aired on Discovery Channel at 8:00 PM on Monday. The episode’s Behind The Scenes will also be aired in the app.

Man vs Wild previously saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, and later, Bollywood star too took part in it. Former US President Barack Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin also featured on the show. The show features celebrities exploring the wild with the help of Bear Grylls and overcoming the challenges that come the way and is a massive hit with global audiences. Rajinikanth’s episode was shot at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

