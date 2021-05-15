WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh keeps it comfy in a shirt dress as she gets papped at her residence in Mumbai

Be it stepping out in joggers or casuals, Rakul Preet Singh never fails to grab our attention with her summer-friendly yet comfy fashion choices.

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted today in the noon at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was clicked wearing a printed shirt dress with her hair tied high in a bun. One can see in the video, Rakul gets off her car in the parking area and makes her way home. Rakul is known for her comfy style statement. Be it stepping out in joggers or casuals, Rakul never fails to grab our attention with her summer-friendly yet comfy fashion choices.

On the work front, Rakul has a lot of big projects in the kitty. Talking about her Bollywood projects, the stunner is looking forward to the grand OTT release of Sardar Ka Grandson. The film is all set to release on May 18 on Netflix. The family drama also has Neena Gupta in the pivotal role. Rakul has a line of films including Thank God, alongside , . She will also be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer MayDay, being helmed by Ajay Devgn.

Talking about her South projects, she will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. The film is directed by Shankar and it also stars Kajal Aggarwal. Rakul also has Sivakarthikeyan's SciFi entertainer 'Ayalaan' directed by R. Ravikumar featuring A. R. Rahman's music.

