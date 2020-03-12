Watch: Rakul Preet Singh REACTS after watching Angrezi Medium; Here's what she has to say

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Post the movie screening, Rakul was on her way out when she was asked about her thoughts on Angrezi Medium. Check out the video below to know what she thought of the film.

The much-awaited Angrezi Medium is just a day away from release and the film's special screening was held last night. It was a star-studded screening as stars like Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh and among others showed up. The actresses turned up in their stylish outfits and sent their fans into a frenzy. One of them was actress Rakul Preet Singh who looked super chic in a skirt and shirt outfit. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and made sure her hair was on point.

Post the movie screening, Rakul was on her way out when she was asked about her thoughts on Angrezi Medium. A paparazzi asked Rakul how did she like Angrezi Medium. To this, an animated Rakul replied, "Bahut Acchi" (Very good) while making her way to the car.

Check out the video below:

Angrezi Medium is slated to release on 13 February. Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, the film comes after the first installment of Hindi Medium in 2017. The buzz around the film has been massive but the fear of coronavirus looming large over the city and rest of the country may affect the movie-going audience. While people have been urged to stay away from crowded places, we wonder if Angrezi Medium will take a hit at the box office.

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More