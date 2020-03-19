Watch: Rakul Preet Singh reminds paparazzi to wear masks as they snap her despite coronavirus outbreak

While the deadly coronavirus virus has intensified in the state, a few photographers have been going about their day and snapped Rakul in the city.

Rakul Preet Singh is no doubt a busy bee and looks like the coronavirus outbreak is not slowing her down from going about her day. The south star, who has managed to find her feet in Bollywood and maintain it, was spotted on Wednesday by the paparazzi. While the deadly virus has intensified in the state, a few photographers have been going about their day. And they spotted the actress in the city yesterday. However, the actress was quick to remind them to wear a mask.

In the video, Rakul as usual was all smiles for the camera. The actress did not hesitate and smiled and waved as she walked inside her building. But before she could bid goodbye to them, Rakul reminded them from a distance and said, "Aap log mask pehen lo." (You'll should wear a mask). The friendly reminder by Rakul is indeed important for the paparazzi to keep in mind as they spend almost all of their time outdoors.

On Wednesday, Rakul also shared a picture with her entire team wearing masks. The actress wrote, "Please don’t step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today’s shoot but the entire team took precautions! don’t be paranoid but wise. think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile."

Rakul has a bunch of projects in her kitty. Some of them include Attack alongside John Abraham, an untitled film with , another upcoming film with Ajay and Sir which will go on floors in April and she will also be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Shankar’s Indian 2.

