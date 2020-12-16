WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh's heavy weight lifting video shows what goes behind maintaining her enviable figure

Before heading for the shoot in Hyderabad, Rakul visited the gym early in the morning and her workout videos are setting major fitness goals.

Bollywood and South actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the fittest celebs in the industry. The stunner leaves no stone unturned when it comes to being particular about her diet and fitness. Before heading for the shooting of her film in Hyderabad, Rakul visited the gym early in the morning and her workout videos are setting major fitness goals. One can see in the video, Rakul does heavy-weight lifting and her workout level is unmatchable. The stunning actress is a perfect inspiration to anyone, who is looking to get in shape.

Rakul is a fitness inspiration who never skips a day at the gym. From workout sessions at the gym to cycling and jogging, the actress has tried every form of fitness form. Most probably, she loves high-intensity cardio workouts. The actress is getting in shape and how! Recently on Samantha Akkineni's Sam Jam show, Rakul said she loves 'sweet pains' as she spoke about how much she loves working out in the gym. Take a look at her workout video below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Check out the latest workout video below:

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh has a lot of big films in her kitty. The South and Bollywood beauty has joined Amitabh Bachchan for the shooting of Hindi project, MayDay. The film will see her in the role of a pilot and the upcoming project is being helmed by .

She will also be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

Credits :Instagram

