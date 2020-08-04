  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Watch: Ram Charan and his niece Navishka dancing to Baby Shark is all things cute

After Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan has shared an adorable video with little Navishka and it will brighten up your Monday.
1970 reads Mumbai
Watch: Ram Charan and his niece Navishka dancing to Baby Shark is all things cuteWatch: Ram Charan and his niece Navishka dancing to Baby Shark is all things cute
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja and son-in-law Kalyan Dhev are proud parents to their lil’ bundle of joy, Navishka. The little girl is everyone's favourite in the family and is making every dance on their toes. After Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan has shared an adorable video with niece Navishka and it will brighten up your Monday. The RRR actor treated his fans with a video of him dancing to popular Baby Shark with his niece. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Dance off with this darling." One can see in the video, Charan and the little munchkin making some cute moves and it is all things cute. The video is going viral already and fans are showering them with beautiful comments. 

Earlier, megastar Chiranjeevi had shared a video of him dancing to a song from Khadi No 150. Chiranjeevi posted the video and wrote, "Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed the music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss. Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it (sic)."

Navishka was born to Sreeja and Kalyaan Dev in December 2018. The couple got married in 2018. Sreeja also has a daughter with her ex-husband Sirish Bhardwaj.

Check out Ram Charan's Instagram video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dance off with this darling @navishka_k

A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on

Also Read: KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's little munchkins look adorable while celebrating Raksha Bandhan; See Photos

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor will be seen alongside Jr NTR and it is one of the biggest films to release in 2021. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement