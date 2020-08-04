Watch: Ram Charan and his niece Navishka dancing to Baby Shark is all things cute

After Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan has shared an adorable video with little Navishka and it will brighten up your Monday.

Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja and son-in-law Kalyan Dhev are proud parents to their lil’ bundle of joy, Navishka. The little girl is everyone's favourite in the family and is making every dance on their toes. After Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan has shared an adorable video with niece Navishka and it will brighten up your Monday. The RRR actor treated his fans with a video of him dancing to popular Baby Shark with his niece. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Dance off with this darling." One can see in the video, Charan and the little munchkin making some cute moves and it is all things cute. The video is going viral already and fans are showering them with beautiful comments.

Earlier, megastar Chiranjeevi had shared a video of him dancing to a song from Khadi No 150. Chiranjeevi posted the video and wrote, "Always amazed @ the power of music.Just over 1 yr & how this little kid enjoyed the music & tried doing dance moves is sheer bliss. Paused & played music 2 see she was really loving it (sic)."

Navishka was born to Sreeja and Kalyaan Dev in December 2018. The couple got married in 2018. Sreeja also has a daughter with her ex-husband Sirish Bhardwaj.

Check out Ram Charan's Instagram video below:

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor will be seen alongside Jr NTR and it is one of the biggest films to release in 2021. RRR also stars and in important roles.

