WATCH: Ram Charan dancing to Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo with Farah Khan and Sania Mirza is unmissable

Tollywood star Ram Charan recently attended Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza's wedding in Hyderabad. The wedding festivities were attended by many from Hindi and South cinema. Ram Charan attended the wedding along with his wife Upasana and the couple had a gala time as they bonded with many Bollywood celebrities. Ram Charan totally left us surprised by dancing to Bollywood songs. Upasana shared a video of Ram Charan dancing to 's Ghungroo with Farah Khan and Sania Mirza and its unmissable.

The groovy video of Charan will make you want to swing along with him. More than anything, Ram Charan dancing his heart out to a Hindi song is a rare sight. He looks dashing like never before in this video. Taking to Instagram, Upasana Kamineni Konidela wrote, "On popular demand!." Fans can't keep calm and have been flooding the post with some amazing comments. Farah Khan also shared a stunning pic of hers with Ram Charan. ''With my new best friend @alwaysramcharan in Hyderabad! Such a lovely guy.. #abbasanamhi #wedding #hyderabadnights,'' she wrote.

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen next alongside Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The magnum opus also stars and in supporting roles. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will reprise the younger versions of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem the revolutionary freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The film will hit the big screens in 2020.

Credits :Instagram

