WATCH: Ram Charan gets a warm welcome in Dubai as fans go berserk at RRR promotions

Ram Charan is currently in Dubai promoting his upcoming film RRR along with Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli. The team headed from Hyderabad to attend the Dubai Expo and other events to promote their film. For one such event, Ram Charan got a warm welcome from his Dubai fans as he made a stylish entry on the stage. A video of fans going berserk over the actor making an entry on the stage has set the internet on fire.

The video of Ram Charan is going viral on Twitter. The actor can also be seen waving at his fans as they kept shouting with love. This video surely shows why he is called a man of the masses.

Other than this, the RRR star is also in the news for his kind gesture towards a Ukraine citizen, who was the crew during the shoot of Naatu Nattu's song. The actor sent some financial help to a bodyguard named Rusty as he was suffering from the aftermath of the Ukraine- Russian war.

RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in the lead, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. This S.S Rajamouli directorial is penned by his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Legendary music director MM Keeravani is composing tunes for the movie. RRR is mounted on a grand scale and is produced under the banner DVV Entertainments.

RRR, which was earlier slated to release earlier in January, will now hit the screens on March 25, 2022.

