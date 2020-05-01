WATCH: Ram Charan helps to make fresh butter with his grandma and mother and sets family goals

Ram Charan has uploaded a cute video of him helping his grandma and mother in the kitchen. A while back, Ram Charan had also posted a video showing his cooking skills.

As its nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, people have got an opportunity to spend much of their time with family. Many celebrities have been sharing videos and photos of them spending time at home with kids and parents. Mahesh Babu recently shared a video of him playing video games and watching movies with his kids Gautam and Sitara. Now, Ram Charan has uploaded a cute video of him helping his grandma and mother in the kitchen. A while back, Ram Charan had posted a video showing his cooking skills. Now he is seen making butter at home and the video is cuteness overloaded.

Quarantine time is bringing the best art out of all and it is great to see never before side of the celebrities. While a few binge watch and workout, others are helping their family in cooking. Ram Charan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Learning to make fresh butter before buttering #GrandmaRecipes #MomBoss." He is enjoying his time with grandma Anjana Devi and mother Surekha.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen alongside Jr NTR in their upcoming magnum opus, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, The film is produced by DVV Danayya and is made on a massive budget.

Besides and , Olivia Morris, Thor famed actor Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody also play important roles in the film.

