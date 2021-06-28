  1. Home
WATCH: Ram Charan keeps it casual in cargo pants and tee as he gets papped at Hyderabad airport

Ram Charan had headed to Mumbai for a meeting and is back home. The actor is set to resume the shoot of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya soon.
47270 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2021 09:08 am
Ram Charan airport spotting video
Ram Charan was spotted at Hyderabad airport today, June 28 as he returned from a short work trip in Mumbai. The actor was seen sporting a casual look in cargo pants and a tee as he was exiting the airport. One can see, Ram Charan is making his way out amidst tight security and is looking uber-cool as ever. With lockdown eased in many states, the celebs are back in action and have also resumed shooting of their upcoming films. Ram Charan headed to Mumbai for a meeting and is back home. The actor is set to resume the shoot of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya soon. 

The actor recently resumed the shoot of RRR in Hyderabad and none other than Mumbai-based celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim is working on Ram Charan's makeover for the film. RRR, being helmed by SS Rajamouli will see Ram Charan sharing the screen space with Jr NTR for the first time ever and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. DVV Danayya is backing this multi starrer project under his banner DVV Entertainments. MM Keeravani is onboard for the film's music. RRR releases on October 13, 2021. RRR also has international star Olivia Morris in lead roles while Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody play supporting roles. 

Meanwhile, check out Ram Charan's airport video below:

The Rangasthalam actor also has Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The makers have wrapped up a major part of the shoot and are looking forward to complete the rest soon in Hyderabad. Directed by Siva Koratala, Acharya stars Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead role while Pooja Hegde plays a cameo. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

