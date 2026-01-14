Watch: Ram Charan makes dosa as Mega family celebrates Bhogi at their lavish house, mom-to-be Upsana gives sweet reaction

Ram Charan and the entire Mega family were recently seen enjoying the festivities of Bhogi together. In a video shared by Niharika Konidela, the family came together to enjoy some much-needed quality time, with Charan even stepping into chef mode to make dosas.

Ram Charan celebrates Bhogi with family

In the video shared on Instagram, the entire Mega family can be seen celebrating the festival together at their lavish home in Hyderabad. Apart from Ram Charan, actors Varun Tej Konidela, Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, and others are also spotted as part of the celebrations.

Sharing the video, Niharika wrote, “Bhogi? More like Dosa Day! What’s important is that we bond as a family and keep our traditions alive!”

Watch it here:

Mom-to-be Upasana Konidela also shared the video and, glowing as ever, commented, “Best times.”

A part of the RRR actor’s extended family, including his cousins Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, and other family members, can also be seen relaxing in the misty morning and patiently waiting for their dosas.

For the uninitiated, the Konidela family comes together every Sankranthi to participate in the festivities. Unlike previous years, Allu Arjun appears to have missed out on the celebrations this time, as he is currently in Japan. His film Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for release on January 16, 2026.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan last appeared in a lead role in the political action drama Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the film featured Kiara Advani as the female lead, alongside SJ Suryah, Sunil, Anjali, and several others in key roles.

The actor is next set to appear in the lead role in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama is set against the backdrop of a village-based cricket tournament.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing the female co-star, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and many others in pivotal roles. Additionally, the film’s music is composed by AR Rahman.

Looking ahead, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ram Charan would begin his next film with director Sukumar in July 2026. The tentatively titled RC17 marks the actor-director reunion after the blockbuster Rangasthalam.

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2026: Jr NTR, Suriya, Namrata Shirodkar and other South stars share special wishes to fans