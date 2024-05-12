WATCH: Ram Charan pays the heavy price of stardom; fans pull his shirt during a political campaign

Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh elections on May 13, Ram Charan arrived at Pithapuram to campaign for his uncle and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan, who is contesting from Pithapuram for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Owing to the massive fan following of the two Megastars, an unbelievable crowd gathered outside Pawan Kalyan’s residence to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars.

Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during Pithapuram visit

However, things soon turned ugly as Ram Charan attempted to leave Pithapuram. In what looked like a recreation of the opening introduction sequence of Ram Charan from RRR, the actor was mobbed by his fans as they tried to catch hold of him, by pulling and pushing him in the process.

The video has gone viral on social media now with many raising the question, ‘Is this the price to pay for stardom?’

Netizens also pointed out how Ram Charan stayed cool and composed despite the uncomfortable and borderline dangerous situation. Not to mention the scorching Andhra Pradesh Summer heat that would have added fuel to the fire. But kudos to Ram Charan for handling it all like a champ!

Why did Ram Charan visit Pithapuram?

As mentioned earlier, Ram Charan was in Pithapuram to support his dear uncle Pawan Kalyan for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections. With the election day nearing close, all the parties involved have gone all out in their campaigns.

While many celebrities have extended their support to Pawan Kalyan via tweets and messages, Ram Charan felt it better to support the Jana Sena leader in person.

Ram Charan on the work front

Speaking of elections, Ram Charan is currently shooting for a political drama, titled Game Changer. The film has been written and directed by Shankar and also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, and other prominent actors in key roles.

Game Changer has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the SVC banner, with the music for the film being composed by Tollywood’s finest musicians Thaman S. The film is expected to hit the big screens in September 2024.

